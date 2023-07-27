Here’s how you can see the Godzilla in Shinjuku up close

All you need to do is dine in at the Hotel Gracery café to get the best view of the beloved Shinjuku Godzilla

When visiting Shinjuku, you can’t miss the massive Godzilla head that sits atop the Toho building. This imposing statue was installed on the 8th floor terrace of Hotel Gracery when the Toho building was built in April 2015. While passers-by usually just admire this captivating sight from afar, not many people know that you can go right up to the Godzilla and see it up close.

Since this Godzilla statue is located within Hotel Gracery’s premises, you’ll need to either be a guest of the hotel or a customer at its 8th floor café, Caféterasse Bonjour.

So here’s what you do. Take the elevator up to the 8th floor lobby, where you’ll be greeted by a Godzilla diorama. Feel free to walk around and take all the photos you want. (Note: the Godzilla diorama might be replaced or removed without prior notice.)

Walk through the hallway decorated with Godzilla movie posters dating back to 1954.

Then, follow the Godzilla Head sign to the terrace.

The café, which is located next to the terrace, offers a range of beverages including coffee, tea, soft drinks, beer and cocktails (from ¥1,331), plus a selection of cakes (from ¥1,210). While some tables come with its own Godzilla figurine, rest assured that every seat opens out to a spectacular view of the Godzilla head.

You can walk out to the terrace and stand right under Godzilla. If you’re lucky, you might even hear Godzilla roar. This little act happens several times a day. (Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the terrace has been closed off; a reopening date has yet to be announced. But we’ll keep you posted.)

Before you leave, you can purchase official Godzilla merchandise at the lobby. There’s quite a big (but regularly changing) selection, from stationery and mugs to rare collectibles like folding fans with ukiyo-e-style illustrations and dioramas.

For a truly unique experience, go spend a night in Hotel Gracery’s exclusive Godzilla Room, which is all decked out with Godzilla art, decor and amenities.

Visit the Hotel Gracery website for more information and updates on the terrace’s reopening.

