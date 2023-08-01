Muji opens its first Muji Base Airbnb guest house in Japan

One of the world’s most popular homeware stores, Muji is known for promoting a lifestyle rooted in simplicity, functionality and sustainability. Famous for its minimalistic and practical designs spanning a broad spectrum of products from stationery and kitchenware to clothing and furniture, the Japanese brand focuses on eliminating the superfluous to highlight the truly essential aspects of life.

Photo: Muji

As a notable expansion of its offerings, Muji has further branched out into the hospitality sector with the opening of its first guest house, the Muji Base Kamogawa, in the picturesque town of Kamogawa in Chiba, Tokyo’s neighbouring prefecture.

This is not your ordinary guest house. Muji Base Kamogawa is the result of a meticulous renovation of a century-old traditional Japanese house. The property marries the charming aesthetics of traditional Japanese architecture with Muji's signature minimalistic and modern design philosophy to provide guests with a serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Photo: Muji

Inside, the guest house showcases the brand's commitment to quality and simplicity through its furniture and amenities. Guests can enjoy the tranquil ambience of the house, adorned with calming, neutral-toned interiors and fully equipped with Muji comforts.

Photo: Muji

In addition to the accommodation itself, the Muji Base Kamogawa project also aims to preserve and promote the local culture in Kamogawa. Collaborating with local businesses, the guest house provides its guests with themed activities related to food and agriculture. These include learning about farming from local producers and seasonal activities like harvesting Chiba aqua melons and dairy farming.

Photo: Muji

The guest house has started welcoming guests as of August 1 and bookings can be made via Airbnb. It can accommodate up to five guests at a time, making it a perfect retreat for families or small groups. The cost for an overnight stay in this minimalist haven is set at ¥55,000, with a minimum of two nights' stay.

More from Time Out

4 new Japanese shows and movies to watch on Netflix in August 2023

Ghibli Park announces opening dates for its two remaining attractions

Levi's and Studio Ghibli collaborate for a Princess Mononoke collection

There’s an invasion of Doraemon at Roppongi Hills this summer

A massive Pokémon art event has taken over Yokohama for the summer

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.