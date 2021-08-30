In photos: this new Airbnb apartment in Harajuku looks like a whimsical wonderland

Moshi Moshi Rooms' newest accommodation is so colourful and eccentric it's like a mind-bending surrealist artwork

Known for its line-up of elaborate and artistic themed apartments, Moshi Moshi Rooms has unveiled its latest live-in masterpiece. The quirky spot – and fully equipped short-term rental apartment – is named Harajuku and it’s pretty much a distillation of all the wildly kawaii elements the Tokyo district is famous for. Appropriately enough, you’ll find it in Harajuku, in the same building as the other three Moshi Moshi Rooms.

Photo: Moshi Moshi Rooms

Step through the entry archway and you’ll feel like you’ve walked into Alice in Wonderland – the room is filled with colourful animal statues, furniture, plants and more.

Photo: Moshi Moshi Rooms

Photo: Moshi Moshi Rooms

The living room area looks like a small museum, complete with empty picture frames and more quirky objet d'art.

Photo: Moshi Moshi Rooms

The bedroom is outfitted with a queen-size bed, and together with a sofa bed in the living room and an additional air mattress, the apartment can fit for up to four people.

Photo: Moshi Moshi Rooms

You’ll also find a fully equipped – and no less colourful – kitchen, featuring a microwave and refrigerator.

Photo: Moshi Moshi Rooms

Even the tableware matches the room and comes in different pastel colours. Make sure to explore the building’s rooftop terrace as well, which has a great view of Harajuku.

Stays start from ¥40,000 per night. Note that the apartment is on the third floor and the building has no elevator. However, you can request assistance with your luggage when checking in. Just be sure to mention that while making your reservation.

For more information, check the Moshi Moshi Rooms official website.

