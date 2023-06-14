This development in Toyosu will have restaurants and shops in addition to hot springs, saunas and other spa facilities

A manmade island on the fringe of the Koto district, Toyosu is known best as the home of Tokyo's largest wholesale market, which moved here from its previous location in Tsukiji in 2018. With a new complex set to open in February 2024, however, there'll be even more reasons to visit the district aside from catching the early morning tuna auction.

Tentatively named the Senkyaku Banrai facility, this grand undertaking by the hospitality organisation Manyo Club will usher in a multi-storey shopping and entertainment hub, drawing rich inspiration from the streets of Edo Tokyo (1603-1868).

Photo: Manyo Club

The upcoming facility will be a compound of two distinct sections: the commercial wing, referred to as the Toyosu Offsite Edomae Market, and a public bathhouse, or onsen, tentatively named Tokyo Toyosu Manyo Club.

The commercial section spans four floors, including a basement, covering an impressive area of around 14,690 sqm. Masterfully crafted from traditional materials like Mikage stone, smoked tiles from Awaji Island, and timber sourced from the Tama region, this structure resurrects the old-world charm of Edo-period streets. Inside, visitors can feast on Toyosu's signature fresh seafood and produce across an array of food and retail outlets.

Photo: Manyo Club

The bathhouse section, reaching up to nine floors with an additional basement level, sprawls across approximately 19,095 sqm. It offers an open-air bath, filled with water directly sourced from Hakone-Yugawara hot springs, and a sauna, alongside facilities for bedrock baths, massages and other spa treatments. Adding to the tranquillity, there are plans to establish two rooftop footbath gardens, offering patrons panoramic vistas of Toyosu.

Photo: Manyo Club

As anticipation heightens, it's clear that this innovative facility is set to redefine the Toyosu experience, intertwining delectable dining, rejuvenating hot springs, and immersive shopping amid a recreated Edo-period streetscape.

