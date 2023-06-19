Nikko is a great destination for a weekend getaway not too far from the city. It takes around two hours from central Tokyo to Nikko, where you’ll find ancient shrines, beautiful mountain scenery and hiking trails. Soon, you’ll be able to reach this scenic destination in Tochigi prefecture aboard the new and luxurious Spacia X train, which will run between Asakusa and Nikko stations.

Photo: Tobu Railway

The new Spacia X, which launches on July 15, will have six carriages and six different seating areas. There will be 130 Standard Seats (¥1,940 per person, one way) across cars three to five. A pair of seats is around 110cm-wide, just like on the previous Spacia train.

Photo: Tobu Railway

The Premium Seats (¥2,540 per person), on the other hand, are slightly wider at 120cm. These seats also have an electric recliner, a larger table and reading lamps.

Photo: Tobu Railway

For a bit more privacy, there are semi-private box seats (¥2,540 per person + ¥400 per box) that are 80cm wide and face each other.

Photo: Tobu Railway

The Cockpit Lounge (¥2,540 + ¥200 per person) at the front of the train has an interior inspired by the Nikko Nakaya Hotel, which is known as the oldest existing resort hotel in Japan. This carriage has couch-like seats and a café attached to it.

Photo: Tobu Railway

The Goen Café Spacia X will serve snacks and drinks that are unique to Nikko, including craft beer from Nikko Brewing and craft coffee from Nikko Coffee. It’s limited to those in the Cockpit Lounge, however, you can also visit the café by registering for a ticket in advance online.

Photo: Tobu Railway

You can get a completely private travel experience in one of the Compartment lounges (¥2,540 per person + ¥6,040 per room). There are four regular Compartment rooms that fit up to four people with a three-sided sofa and large window.

Photo: Tobu Railway

The Cockpit Suite (¥2,540 per person + ¥12,180 per suite) is the most luxurious carriage on the train. It’s an 11 sqm room that looks like the inside of a private jet. The suite can fit up to seven people and is surrounded by windows for breathtaking views of the journey.

Note that all tickets require an additional ¥1,590 train fare. Visit the Spacia X website for more information.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Burger King Japan’s new surf and turf burgers pair garlic shrimp with beef patties

Tokyo is getting a new Edo-themed onsen spa complex in February 2024

Warner Bros Studio Tour Tokyo will offer Tokyo-exclusive Harry Potter merchandise

Starbucks Japan finally adds iced matcha tea latte to its menu

Overseas tourists can get this exclusive Sanrio Pasmo transport card

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.