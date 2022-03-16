Tokyo
Haneda Airport
Photo: Markus Winkler/UnsplashAn undated stock photo of Haneda Airport

Japan could allow in up to 10,000 people per day

From April, the government may raise the cap on overseas arrivals to 10,000 people per day from the current 7,000 limit

Kaila Imada
Written by
Kaila Imada
Japan’s border restrictions are continuing to ease as the government looks to raise the entry cap once again for people coming into the country. According to Kyodo News, the current daily cap on overseas arrivals of 7,000 people per day could be extended to 10,000 people starting this April.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said the government will continue to relax border control measures in stages after reviewing the Covid-19 infection situation in Japan and looking at border measures implemented in other countries. 

Border restrictions have been gradually relaxed since the beginning of March, however foreign tourists are still not allowed into the country. For now, the daily cap on arrivals only applies to Japanese nationals, permanent residents, business travellers and students. 

As new Covid-19 infections continue to decline across Japan, we can expect more changes to come in the near future.

For more details on Japan’s current border restrictions, visit here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

