Japan cuts quarantine to 3 days, reopens to foreign students and business travellers

From March 1, the daily cap on new overseas arrivals will also be raised as part of relaxed border rules

Earlier this week, it was announced that Japan could start easing its entry ban on foreign travellers from the beginning of March. As reported by The Japan Times, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed the news by stating that Japan will open up its borders to foreign students and business travellers from Tuesday March 1.

Here are the key details from today’s announcement that you need to know:

Quarantine time will be reduced from the current seven days to just three days

People arriving from regions where outbreaks are under control may be exempted from quarantine entirely

The cap on new entrants into Japan has been increased from 3,500 to 5,000 people per day

The relaxed rules do not include opening for tourists

However, people will be allowed into the country for purposes other than tourism, including business travellers and foreign students

Unfortunately, the country will remain closed off to tourists for now.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

