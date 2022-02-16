Ikebukuro’s famous Spectacles Museum is closing after 50 years in business

The famously quirky glasses shop is running a 50% off sale until closing day on March 20

When strolling around the east side of Ikebukuro Station, you may have stumbled upon the iconic eyeglass store, known as the Rogan Megane Hakubutsukan – or Spectacles Museum in English.

老眼めがね博物館

The ceiling, walls and even the façade of this quirky shop are adorned with hundreds of frames, reading glasses and sunglasses. Now, after 50 years in business, the Spectacles Museum has announced it will close forever on March 20.

老眼めがね博物館

Until closing day, Spectacles Museum is offering a 50 percent discount on all of its products, which is a real bargain as the store is known for its affordable prices. On top of that, if you visit the shop, you’ll be given two free items of your choice from a selection of glasses cleaning cloths, reading glasses and sunglasses.

So if you’re looking for new eyewear, this is your best chance to stock up on a variety of unique options. Even if you’re not looking to buy, this eclectic Tokyo institution is worth a visit – before it’s gone for good.

For more details, check the shop’s official website.

