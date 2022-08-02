Japan has a device to help improve your karaoke skills in three minutes

Struggle to hit those high notes when singing karaoke? Leave it to Japan to invent a nifty little device to help solve this problem. Known as the Proidea High Tone Trainer, this baffling contraption can apparently help increase your vocal range by an octave. All you need to do is leave it sitting in your mouth for three minutes a day.

Photo: Dream Co., Ltd.

So how does it work? There's no need to strain your voice or practice any actual singing. The trainer is designed to raise the soft tissue on the back roof of your mouth. This is the tissue that stretches when you sing, thus allowing you to produce higher notes.

Granted, the device does look a little ridiculous. But with regular use, the trainer is said to be able to help shape this soft tissue in your mouth, and you might be able to reach those high notes that were once impossible. Plus, you only need to spare three minutes of your day. How hard can that be?

Photo: Dream Co., Ltd.

We can’t verify if any of the claims actually work. But if you’re keen to give it a go, the Proidea High Tone Trainer is available online for ¥2,980.

