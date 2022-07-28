A giant 3D Akita inu is appearing on billboards around Shibuya Crossing

Remember that super realistic giant 3D cat in Shinjuku that went viral on social media? Well, it’s now got competition as another furry friend is about to take over Shibuya Crossing. Set to be featured on a series of 3D digital billboards around Shibuya Station is this adorable giant Akita inu – yes, that’s the same dog breed as Hachiko, the beloved mascot of Shibuya.

Photo: Hit Co., Ltd.

The giant pup is making its first appearance on Friday July 29, in a video featuring a 3D karakuri clock courtesy of advertising company Hit. The video will appear simultaneously across eight billboards including three special Synchro 7 Shibuya Hikvision screens, which are one of Japan's largest single-screen digital billboards.

Photo: Hit Co., Ltd.

You’ll see the charming Akita inu perform a few antics like catching a frisbee and popping out of the clock. The video is scheduled to play at the beginning of every hour, so time your visit accordingly.

You can catch the show from various spots around Shibuya Station, including Hachiko-mae Square, the Miyamsuzaka intersection and Shibuya Scramble Crossing.

Photo: Hit Co., Ltd.

If you want to see the billboards from a higher vantage point, make your way to one of the higher floors in Shibuya Hikarie.

