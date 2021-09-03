Japan may lift alcohol restrictions and resume Go to Travel later this year

Some restrictions could be eased even if the Covid-19 state of emergency is extended past September 12

Though we’re nearing the tail-end of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, The Japan Times reports that the government is considering extending the state of emergency past the current September 12 end date. The state of emergency currently covers Tokyo and 20 other prefectures, but with nationwide infection rates still in a volatile state, officials say it would be difficult to lift the state of emergency as planned.

There are, however, plans to ease certain restrictions even if the state of emergency is extended. With the goal of fully vaccinating all willing residents by the end of November, the government is looking into allowing fully vaccinated people to resume some regular activities.

According to Kyodo News, discussions are underway on the possibility of ditching alcohol bans, extending restaurant hours and even restarting the Go to Travel campaign in the near future. If the plan is approved, it will likely be implemented closer to October or November when the number of active Covid-19 cases are expected to be lower and a higher percentage of people are vaccinated.

As of September 3, 58 percent of the population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine while just over 47 percent are fully vaccinated.

More from Time Out

Renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma has released a line of sleek homeware

Survey: Osaka and Nagoya are among the most stressful cities in the world for driving

Universal Studios Japan is getting a ‘Demon Slayer’ restaurant

Japanese manga about a transgender teenager ‘Boys Run the Riot’ is now in English

These KFC recipes turn leftover fried chicken into delicious dishes including ramen

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.