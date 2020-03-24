Insider tips to Tokyo 2020: Olympic venues, things to do besides watching the Games, and more

Japan is not afraid to break barriers. As the first Asian nation to host the Summer Olympics and Paralympics, it saw the 1964 Tokyo Games help rebrand the country from a war-ravaged nation to a forward-thinking powerhouse. After hosting the Winter Olympics in Sapporo in 1972 and Nagano in 1998, the torch has again returned to Japan, making it the only Asian country to host the Summer Games twice.

Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Games were postponed last year and are now set to take place from July 23 to August 8 with the Paralympics following from August 24 to September 5.

Leading up to the Olympics, Tokyo has been hard at work, redeveloping parts of Shibuya, constructing new train stations and increasing foreign language signage, among other projects. The new infrastructure was to accommodate the vast number of visitors who were supposed to come through the capital for the momentous event, unfortunately the postponed Games will look very different this year.

With the pandemic still dictating much of everyday life – in Tokyo and the rest of the world – the Summer Olympics will now be held behind closed doors, without any local or international spectators. Nevertheless, here's a rundown of what you can expect in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

RECOMMENDED: 5 Olympic venues you should visit in Tokyo