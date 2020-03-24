Guide to Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics
Insider tips to Tokyo 2020: Olympic venues, things to do besides watching the Games, and more
Japan is not afraid to break barriers. As the first Asian nation to host the Summer Olympics and Paralympics, it saw the 1964 Tokyo Games help rebrand the country from a war-ravaged nation to a forward-thinking powerhouse. After hosting the Winter Olympics in Sapporo in 1972 and Nagano in 1998, the torch has again returned to Japan, making it the only Asian country to host the Summer Games twice.
Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Games were postponed last year and are now set to take place from July 23 to August 8 with the Paralympics following from August 24 to September 5.
Leading up to the Olympics, Tokyo has been hard at work, redeveloping parts of Shibuya, constructing new train stations and increasing foreign language signage, among other projects. The new infrastructure was to accommodate the vast number of visitors who were supposed to come through the capital for the momentous event, unfortunately the postponed Games will look very different this year.
With the pandemic still dictating much of everyday life – in Tokyo and the rest of the world – the Summer Olympics will now be held behind closed doors, without any local or international spectators. Nevertheless, here's a rundown of what you can expect in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
The basics
When are the Olympics and the Paralympics?
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will be held from July 23 to August 8 and feature 33 sports. The softball and football matches will start on July 21 while the Opening Ceremony will be on July 23.
The 16th Summer Paralympic Games will be held from August 24 to September 5 and feature 22 sports.
What will Tokyo 2020 do differently?
Tokyo 2020 is focusing on sustainability and relief efforts for the areas in the Tohoku region affected by the March 2011 tsunami and earthquake. Tohoku will host baseball and softball at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium along with Yokohama Baseball Stadium.
As for sustainability, items such as podiums, uniforms, medals and the torches have been made from recycled materials. The Olympic Village has furnished the athletes' rooms with cardboard beds, which can be recycled into paper products after the Games.
What will the weather be like?
There was a good reason why the 1964 Summer Olympics were held in October. Summer in Tokyo is notoriously hot, humid and prone to typhoons. In 2019, temperatures in Tokyo hit the high 30s.
But don’t worry, there will be ways to cope; after all, millions of people live through Tokyo summer every year. Tokyo 2020 has taken measures, including adjusting event times to avoid the harsh midday sun. In a contentious move, the marathon and race walking events have been relocated up north to Sapporo, which has a milder summer climate.
Have any new sports been added?
Absolutely. Sport climbing, surfing, skateboarding and karate have all been added to the line-up. And after being removed in 2008, baseball (men’s) and softball (women’s) are making a much-anticipated comeback.
What can I do besides watching sports?
One of the most rewarding things about the Olympics is the opportunity to learn more about the culture of the host country. For instance, the Tokyo Tokyo Festival will be showcasing art and cultural events online and on-ground across Tokyo until September.
However, do note that major summer events in and around Tokyo have either been cancelled or rescheduled for the time being. Fuji Rock music festival, in particular, is now set for August 20-22 instead of its usual late-July dates, and will feature an all-local line-up due to international travel restrictions.
The venues
Where are the venues?
The Games are divided into two zones: the Heritage Zone and the Tokyo Bay Zone. The former, which includes the Kengo Kuma-designed Japan National Stadium and the iconic Yoyogi National Stadium, is situated inland and uses venues from the 1964 Games. Tokyo Bay Zone, where you’ll find the Ariake Gymnastics Centre and Odaiba Marine Park among others, is on the artificial islands at Tokyo Bay.
The Athletes’ Village is sandwiched between the two zones, on the man-made island of Tsukishima. The island is home to Monja Street, a street filled with izakayas serving monjayaki, a Tokyo delicacy similar to okonomiyaki (a type of savoury pancake).
Are there venues outside of Tokyo?
Events will also be held in neighbouring prefectures Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba. The football will be hosted in six different prefectures (Hokkaido, Ibaraki, Miyagi, Saitama, Kanagawa and Tokyo) and water sports such as sailing and surfing will take place near the ocean in Kanagawa and Chiba. The cycling road race will kick off in Tokyo, cover three prefectures (Kanagawa, Yamanashi, Shizuoka) and finish near Mt Fuji.
In a controversial decision, the International Olympic Committee moved the marathon and race walking 800km to the north to Sapporo’s Odori Park due to heat-related concerns.
