Japan to provide all residents with Covid-19 booster shots

Inoculations for the third dose could be available to medical staff this December

Over 70 percent of Japan’s population is now fully vaccinated, with roughly 77 percent of the population having received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Since infection rates have declined dramatically, nearly all restrictions including alcohol ban have been lifted. However, the government remains wary of a possible spike in active cases closer to the year-end holidays.

The Japan Times reports that in order to maintain public safety, the government is now aiming to provide all residents who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with a third booster shot. According to the newspaper, the government was initially planning to prioritise medical workers but decided that booster shots should also be available to everyone who wishes to receive a third dose.

NHK reports that while a formal decision has yet to be made, the government is expected to finalise plans for Covid-19 booster shots sometime next month. Inoculation for medical workers is set to begin this December.

