Tokyo Disneyland is extending opening hours and bringing back the nighttime parade

Starting November 1, Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea are open longer – and the Dreamlights parade is back

Restaurants and bars aren’t the only establishments gearing up to resume business as usual. In the wake of recent government announcements relaxing Covid-19 safety regulations in light of a drop in active infections, the Tokyo Disney Resort is soon set to extend its opening hours.

Currently, both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea operate from 10am to 7pm. Starting November 1, however, both parks will open from 9am, with Disneyland closing at 8pm and DisneySea closing at 9pm every night. To coincide with the earlier opening hours, the parks will also resume selling Early Entry Tickets from November 1.

With the green light to ease certain restrictions, Disneyland will be hosting Halloween for the first time in two years and the parks will be gradually increasing visitor caps.

Tickets for the next four weeks are virtually booked out – admission is especially competitive as the parks have been limiting visitor capacity – but one-day passports for November 27 to December 3 are being released at 2pm on October 27.

Don’t be disheartened if you’re not dressing up for Disney this October – there’s more to come later in the season. The after-dark Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Dreamlights parade will run again from November 1 – the first time the parade has been staged in a year and eight months.

Book your tickets on the Tokyo Disney Resort website.

