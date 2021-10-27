Shibuya has banned drinking in public this Halloween weekend

Drinking on the street and in public spaces will be prohibited at night from October 29 to 31 due to Covid-19

Every year, people flock to the streets of Shibuya to show off their costumes and party the night away during Halloween. But the mayor of Shibuya Ward, Ken Hasebe, is asking people to refrain from visiting this year and banning public alcohol consumption this weekend.

From October 29 to 31 between the hours of 6pm and 5am, you won’t be allowed to drink on the streets and at public squares around Shibuya Station, and popular spots like Center Gai will have security guards patrolling the area. While the Tokyo Metropolitan Government lifted restrictions on alcohol sales for bars and restaurants recently, Shibuya Ward has asked 42 venues, including convenience stores, to refrain from selling alcohol during those hours.

The measures are intended to reduce crowding and reduce the chance of people spreading Covid-19. A similar ‘stay home’ initiative convinced many residents to refrain from going to Shibuya last year, so officials are hoping that the public drinking ban will have the same effect.

Just like last year, there won’t be any changing areas or portable toilets installed around Shibuya Station, but the festivities will once again be online for free.

Looking for things to do this weekend? Here are some other places in Tokyo where you can enjoy this spooky holiday in costume.

