Japan to reopen mass vaccination centres for Covid-19 booster shots

The large-scale SDF-run facilities in Tokyo and Osaka will be open to all residents age 18 or older

According to The Japan Times, the government will soon reopen two large-scale vaccination facilities run by the Self-Defense Forces to administer Covid-19 booster shots. Bookings for the Tokyo facility – located in Otemachi – will become available from January 28, with the vaccination centre officially opening on January 31. The one in Osaka, on the other hand, will start accepting bookings on February 4 and open on February 7. Both facilities will be operating until July 31 2022.

The venues, which will be distributing the Moderna vaccine, are open to anyone aged 18 and above who have observed a six-month window since their second dose. To make a reservation for the booster shot, residents must have received the booster voucher (sent to all residents via post) from their local municipality.

While both SDF-run vaccination centres are open to all residents regardless of where they reside in Japan, the two venues only have the capacity to inoculate up to a combined 3,000 people per day. If you already have a voucher and want to receive your booster shot at a local facility, or need to get the Pfizer booster instead, you can search for the medical institutions distributing that vaccine in your municipality via the government’s online directory.

Information on how to book a booster shot at either of the SDF-run facilities will be available at a later date. To learn more, visit the Ministry of Defense website.

