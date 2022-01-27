First look: a Gundam theme park is opening in Fukuoka this April

Gundam fans will have already heard the news about Japan’s largest Gundam statue soon to be unveiled in Fukuoka. But did you know that the statue will also come with a whole new Gundam Park?

Scheduled to open at Mitsui Shopping Park LalaPort Fukuoka this April, Gundam Park Fukuoka will be an indoor complex for mecha fans young and old. Along with the Gundam statue, the facility will comprise three main areas: VS Park With G, Gundam Side-F and the Namco arcade.

Photo: © Sotsu/Sunrise

The VS (variety sports) Park features a series of video game stations that require quite a bit of movement and agility to pass each round (think Dance Dance Revolution or Wii Sports). You might have played some of these games if you’ve visited other VS Parks around Japan, but at VS Park with G, they’ve been given a revamp to feature characters from the Gundam universe and Gundam-themed backdrops.

Photo: © Sotsu/Sunrise

There are even more games to play at the Namco arcade, which boasts immersive video games like Gundam: Bonds of the Battlefield II, where you sit in a cockpit and pilot a mecha. If you’re feeling confident, you could even try your hand at a few of the claw machines, which offer exclusive Gundam prizes for lucky winners.

Photo: © Sotsu/Sunrise

The Gundam Side-F area is where you can really unleash your inner geek. This is an outer space-themed spot where you can learn more about the Gundam universe through special exhibitions and regularly scheduled events. In addition to a shop where you can buy Gundam merch and figurines, Side-F also has a designated building space where you can unbox your plastic Gundam kits and construct the models on the spot.

Gundam Park Fukuoka is scheduled to open in April 2022. For more information, see the official website.

More from Time Out

These major Tokyo attractions are closing down permanently in 2022

See beautiful cherry blossoms in February on the Izu Peninsula in Shizuoka

New bear-shaped KitKat is now available in Japan for Valentine's Day

Tokyo Tower celebrates Chinese New Year with a special all-red light-up

Japan’s famous Sapporo Snow Festival is cancelled again this year

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.