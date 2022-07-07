Japan’s largest vertical loop roller coaster to open in Himeji Central Park

Great news for thrill seekers! The largest vertical loop roller coaster in Japan is opening this month on July 16 at Himeji Central Park in Hyogo prefecture. The amusement park is about 35 minutes by bus from Himeji Station.

Photo: Himeji Central Park

Called the Venus GP, the roller coaster's track boasts a height of 36 metres and a length of 1,040 metres. Due to the vertical loop’s 60-degree drop angle, the cars can reach a maximum speed of 86 kilometres per hour, resulting in a high g-force of 5.2 g. (G-force refers to the pressure you feel on your body when the roller coaster accelerates and you're being pushed back into your seat.)

Photo: Himeji Central Park

The Venus GP isn’t exactly a new roller coaster. It was designed by late German engineer Anton Schwarzkopf and debuted in 1996 at Space World, a now-closed theme park in Fukuoka prefecture. The massive steel structure has been preserved since Space World’s closure in January 2018 and is now blessed with a new lease of life at Himeji Central Park.

Photo: Himeji Central Park

You can be one of the first 24 passengers on the Venus GP’s maiden voyage during its opening ceremony on July 16 at 10am. A ticket to this opening special costs a whopping ¥10,000, but it includes admission to Himeji Central Park’s amusement and safari areas as well as the summer pool. You’ll also get a free pass to the amusement park’s other rides. Tickets are available here.

Otherwise, a regular ticket to the park will set you back ¥3,600 (primary school students ¥2,000, children aged 3 and older ¥1,200). However, there’s an additional fee to ride the Venus GP. The exact amount has yet to be announced, but individual rides on the other roller coasters in the park are priced between ¥700 and ¥1,000.

For more information, check Himeji Central Park’s website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Survey: Osaka ranked in the top 10 most liveable cities in the world

Shibuya’s massive Bershka store to close this July

See Kengo Kuma's stunning new gallery at Comico Art Museum Yufuin in Oita

You can now enter Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea at a discount in the late afternoon

A ‘Stranger Things’ café is coming to Shibuya this summer

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.