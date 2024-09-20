Kylie Minogue is bringing her Tension Tour to Tokyo in March 2025

From Taylor Swift to Bruno Mars, Tokyo gets its fair share of music legends coming to the city to perform. 2025 is shaping up to be a pretty promising year, as singer and pop icon Kylie Minogue has announced her Tension world tour with a stop in Tokyo.

For one night only, the princess of pop will be returning to Tokyo on Wednesday March 12 2025. As of now, no venue has been announced for the concert, but we’re guessing she’ll be taking over one of Tokyo’s larger venues, as she has the star power to draw huge crowds. The Tokyo concert is part of the Asian leg of her Tension Tour, where she'll also be stopping in Bangkok, Kaohsiung and Manila.

In conjunction with the upcoming tour, Kylie has also announced her new album 'Tension II', which will comprise 13 songs, releasing on October 18. The album will feature nine brand new studio tracks plus the dance hit 'Edge of Saturday Night' with The Blessed Madonna. The album will also include collaborations with other world-renowned artists including Sia, Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo and Orville Peck.

'Lights Camera Action' will be the lead single for the new album and you'll be able to hear it when it's released on September 27.

To keep tabs on Tokyo concert updates, visit Live Nation.

