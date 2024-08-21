The new Nintendo Museum in Kyoto is finally opening this October

If you’ve already visited the incredible Nintendo store in Tokyo and spent a day at the Super Nintendo World at USJ Osaka, you’ll want to add this new museum to your must-visit list. Finally, the highly anticipated Nintendo Museum in Kyoto is set to open on Wednesday October 2. The museum is located at the site of Nintendo’s former Uji Ogura factory in Uji City, Kyoto.

画像提供：任天堂株式会社

Nintendo Museum is created to offer a comprehensive look at the history of the world-renowned entertainment and video game company. As such, you can expect an engaging variety of interactive exhibits to fully immerse yourself in the world of Nintendo.

画像提供：任天堂株式会社

Additionally, there will also be workshops to craft your very own Hanafuda playing cards. Hanafuda is a traditional flower-themed card game and it was Nintendo's first ever product when the company was founded back in 1889.

画像提供：任天堂株式会社

The museum also features an on-site café serving up hamburgers and special drinks. This café is only accessible to those visiting the museum, so you'll need an admission ticket to enjoy the space.

画像提供：任天堂株式会社

Of course, no museum in Japan would be complete without an incredible gift shop. The Nintendo Museum shop will carry a diverse range of official merchandise featuring your favourite game worlds and characters as well as memorabilia exclusive to the museum.

In the video above, follow Nintendo video game designer, Shigeru Miyamoto, the man behind iconic games like 'Super Mario' and 'Legend of Zelda', as he gives you a preview of the new museum. From the video, it looks like the museum will have a massive display area showcasing Nintendo's video game hardware through the years. Additionally, there are also zones where you can play some of Nintendo's most popular games with larger-than-life controllers.

画像提供：任天堂株式会社

Tickets for the Nintendo Museum cost ¥3,300 for adults, ¥2,200 for visitors between the ages of 12 and 17, and ¥1,100 for children six to 11 years old. Entry is free for younger kids.

Tickets are available through an advance lottery system for specific dates and times. You can enter the lottery for tickets up to three months in advance, with results announced on the first of every month. Once you are selected through the lottery, you can then proceed to purchase your tickets. If you wish to participate in the workshop, you'll have to make a reservation on the day of your visit (separate fees apply). More details on the ticketing website.

For more information on the Nintendo Museum, visit the website.

