Kyoto now has a museum dedicated to the city’s fabled geisha culture

No area of Kyoto is more closely linked with geisha than the historic former capital’s Gion. In this district indelibly infused with the graceful and vibrant culture of the geisha, where apprentice maiko can still be glimpsed on the streets, the new Gion Kagai Art Museum offers an unrivalled deep dive into their enchanting world.

画像提供： 祇園 花街芸術資料館

Gion Kagai Art Museum is located in the Gion Kobu quarter, which is said to be the largest geisha district in Kyoto. The refined classical building, which sits fronted by the calm waters of a pond, is set within an equally elegant garden complete with a traditional stone bridge.

画像提供：祇園 花街芸術資料館

Inside, a permanent display of objects that have been used by both geisha and maiko tangibly conveys the beauty and allure of their aesthetic. Among these exhibits are hand-painted kimono, obi woven in Kyoto’s Nishijin neighbourhood (which is renowned for its textiles) and makeup tools.

画像提供：祇園 花街芸術資料館

The sight of these kimono, spread out to fully reveal their intricate designs, will undoubtedly inspire a wish to see the same style of dress given form as part of a geisha performance. The museum is able to deliver on this desire, with a geisha (or maiko) giving a solo performance of the city’s traditional Kyomai dance five times each day.

At certain times, it's also possible to take a commemorative photo with either a geisha or maiko (¥2,000 per group of up to five people, with a limit of 20 groups per session). There can surely be no better souvenir of a visit to this district, whose history is intertwined with that of the geisha.

画像提供：祇園 花街芸術資料館 歌舞練場本館

After a tour of the main theatre, a large-scale construction made from fragrant hinoki wood, head to the museum's Art Café to enjoy local sake and Japanese whiskies against a backdrop of historic posters promoting local geisha performances.

画像提供： 祇園 花街芸術資料館

For more information, check Gion Kagai Art Museum’s website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Where to find all the Pokémon manhole covers in and around Tokyo

This new music and dining bar in Kyoto looks like a lush greenhouse

This free app offers multilingual translations for products in Japan



Tokyo is getting a year-round Disney cruise in 2029

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo hotel opens a garden bar with Tokyo Tower view

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.