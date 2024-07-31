Disney to launch year-round cruise from Tokyo in 2029

Tokyo, home to the world’s only nautical DisneySea theme park, will soon offer another unique Disney experience. In 2029, a new Disney cruise ship is scheduled to set sail from the city. Modeled after the Disney Wish, the company’s largest cruise ship to date, this new vessel will be one of the biggest cruise ships registered in Japan. Weighing a whopping 140,000 tons, the seafaring resort will feature roughly 1,250 rooms and accommodate up to 4,000 passengers.

Photo: Oriental Land A guest room on the existing Disney Wish

In the initial stages, the ship will offer shorter voyages of two to four nights, departing and returning to ports in Tokyo. According to The Mainichi, standard packages are expected to range between ¥100,000 and ¥300,000 per person. These packages will include accommodation, meals and entertainment aboard the ship, where guests can enjoy swimming pools, themed play areas and shows starring Mickey Mouse and other popular Disney characters.

Photo: Oriental Land A sample image of a Disney cruise waterslide

Construction for the yet-unnamed ship is projected to begin next year. Before its maiden voyage in 2029, Disney Cruise Line will launch the Disney Treasure, Disney Adventure and Disney Destiny ships in 2024, 2025 and 2026 respectively. This will make Tokyo's vessel the ninth cruise ship to join Disney's fleet.

Photo: Oriental Land A 'Frozen' inspired show on a Disney cruise ship

While Disney Cruise Line and joint operator Oriental Land have yet to announce any international destinations for the Japan-based cruise, they are considering possible routes to different countries in the future.

