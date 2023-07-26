Enjoy a drink while looking out at Tokyo Tower at the hotel’s summer-only outdoor bar

When you’re in Tokyo, you have to see the iconic Tokyo Tower. Built in 1958 as a symbol of Japan’s post-war recovery, the steel structure, painted in international orange, looks especially breathtaking in the evening when it’s all lit up. While going up the tower can be nice if you want to look out at the sprawling metropolis, sometimes Tokyo Tower is best enjoyed from a distance, where you can appreciate its spectacular form.

One of the best vantage points to admire the tower this summer is from The Tower Bar, a pop-up space at The Prince Park Tower Tokyo hotel, which is only open on Thursday and Friday evenings in August.

Photo: Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide Co., Ltd.

The bar is set in the hotel's outdoor garden, which has an unobstructed view of Tokyo Tower. You can enjoy the space as a standing bar or relax on tatami mats around the garden. As for the menu, the bar offers beer (¥1,000) and bottled sparkling wine (¥1,500), along with snacks like potato salad, olives, cheese and spicy nuts (¥500 each).

Photo: Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide Co., Ltd.

The Tower Bar is open only on Thursday and Friday evenings in August from 6pm to 10pm (last orders at 9.45pm).

For more information, visit the website.

