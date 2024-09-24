The Great Wave by Hokusai fetched USD889,500 at a New York auction

‘Under the Wave off Kanagawa’, or more commonly known as ‘The Great Wave’, is possibly the most iconic image in Japanese art. This universally recognised woodblock print, which features powerful waves rendered in vibrant blue and with the majestic Mt Fuji in the background, is the work of great ukiyo-e master Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849).

Recently on September 18, as part of its Asia Week New York, Bonhams auctioned off an early impression of the print circa 1930-31. The work was estimated to fetch between USD700,000 and USD800,000, but it exceeded expectations and went under the hammer for a whopping USD 889,500. That’s about ¥180 million.

‘The Great Wave’ is but one in a series of ukiyo-e woodblock prints known as the ‘36 Views of Mount Fuji’, which comprises a variety of landscapes in different seasons and climate. As its collective title suggests, all of the works depict the symbol of Japan – Mt Fuji. When Hokusai produced this series of dynamic prints between 1830 and 1832, he was at the height of his craft even though he was already in his seventies.

Photo: Yosuke Owashi Sumida Hokusai Museum

If you want to learn more about Hokusai and the Japanese art of ukiyo-e, and even see an authentic print of ‘The Great Wave’ in person, make your way to the Sumida Hokusai Museum. Dedicated to the great master himself and housed in an avant garde piece of architecture, the museum offers not just a fascinating insight into the history and development of ukiyo-e as an art form, it also reveals the process behind the making of ‘The Great Wave’. Plus, there’s even a full-scale replica of Hokusai’s studio.

