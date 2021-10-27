Swap your old clothes for discount coupons at Uniqlo Japan

The Re.Uniqlo campaign recycles and donates second-hand Heattech and down-wear to help people in need

Second-hand stores are a great way to get rid of unwanted clothes, but Uniqlo is taking a different approach to giving your clothes a second life. As a part of its Re.Uniqlo initiative that started in 2006, Uniqlo stores nationwide are currently collecting used Heattech and down-wear in exchange for discount coupons until November 30.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ユニクロ公式 (@uniqlo_jp)

Bring up to five pieces of used Heattech innerwear (that means undershirts and leggings, but not Heattech outer tops and bottoms, socks or accessories) and get a ¥200 digital coupon for each item. If you bring up to five down-wear items (including scarves and blankets), you’ll get a ¥1,000 digital coupon for each one. Feel free to bring more items, but you can only get a maximum of five coupons per transaction.

Before you start cleaning out your closet, there are a few strings attached. First, to be able to get the digital coupons, you’ll need to create a free account on the Uniqlo Japan website and download the Uniqlo app on your phone. The coupons can be redeemed towards your next purchase any time until February 28 2022, but your purchase must cost more than the value of the coupon.

Clothes in good condition that have been collected through this campaign will be donated to refugee camps and disaster support groups in partnership with UNHCR, and other not-for-profits and non-governmental organisations around the world. The remaining items will be recycled into soundproofing materials for automobiles, RPF (refuse paper and plastic fuel), and even into brand new down-wear.

Visit Uniqlo’s website for more information on the Re.Uniqlo campaign.

