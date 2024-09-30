Le Pristine Café at Hotel Toranomon Hills offers happy hour from just ¥600

Tokyo is home to some incredible bars serving top notch cocktails, beer and craft spirits. However, if you’re on the hunt for a bargain to enjoy a quick drink before dinner, the options are more limited. That’s where Le Pristine Café at Hotel Toranomon Hills comes in. Situated at the new Toranomon Hills Station Tower, the all-day eatery on the hotel’s ground floor offers a mix of bar seating, indoor tables and a spacious outdoor terrace.

Photo: Hotel Toranomon Hills

With the weather starting to cool, the café recently introduced a happy hour deal known as the Aperitivo Moment, which is available daily from 5pm to 7pm – even on weekends. You can enjoy your drinks and snacks inside the café or out at the terrace while taking in the sunset.

Photo: Hotel Toranomon Hills

The best part is, the light bites and drinks on the menu are priced from just ¥600. Food highlights include the homemade grissini breadsticks served with a miso eggplant dip, succulent deep fried mussels with tartar sauce, and crisp arancini (deep-fried risotto balls).

You also can’t go wrong with Le Pristine’s signature pizzette – a delectable pizza built on a fluffy focaccia-like bread. The aperitivo menu offers the pizzette in two varieties: octopus with tomato and parmigiano cheese, and guanciale with Hokkaido mozzarella

Photo: Hotel Toranomon Hills

As for drinks, you can start off your evening with an ice-cold beer or glass of wine. For something on the sweeter side, try one of the café’s exclusive Italian cocktails: the limoncello mojito, Basil Smash or Le Pristine spritz. Of course, you can also get a classic whisky highball, gin and tonic, negroni, Campari orange and an old-fashioned.

Photo: Hotel Toranomon Hills

For more information on Le Pristine Café and to see the Aperitivo Moment menu, visit the website.

