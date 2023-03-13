Marie Kondo now has an affordable line of home organisers and storage solutions

Start tidying and organising your home with the KonMari × 3Coins collaboration – now in stores from just ¥330

Marie Kondo is here to help you with your spring cleaning. The tidying guru has become a household name for devising the KonMari Method, a way to help declutter your home with the straightforward and effective philosophy of only keeping items that 'spark joy' in your life. The method became so popular it even inspired Kondo's very own Netflix special, and now she’s branching out into home and lifestyle goods to help keep your home neat and clean.

Kondo has teamed up with Japanese ¥300 store 3Coins to create a collection of affordable household items like organiser boxes and baskets. The collab is being released in two rounds. The first drop, now available, consists mostly of kitchen and storage solutions. The second drop, which will be available on March 20, will offer bath and lifestyle products.

Photo: Pal Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

There are handy bags to help organise fresh produce and perishables (from ¥330) in your fridge, as well as wire partitions to store crockery and utensils like cutting boards and lids (¥330).

Photo: Pal Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

You’ll also find wire storage racks to fit under your kitchen sink (¥2,200), racks for organising your cupboards (¥330) as well as protective sheets (¥330) for lining shelves and drawers.

Photo: Pal Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

These chic weave baskets come in three sizes (from ¥330).

Photo: Pal Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

These wooden trays (from ¥330), on the other hand, can be used to organise your shelves.

Photo: Pal Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

The first drop of the Marie Kondo and 3Coins collab is now available in stores and online. For more information, visit the website.

