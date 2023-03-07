Roppongi Art Night to return in May 2023 as a weekend arts festival

Get ready to experience the vibrancy and creativity of Tokyo's art scene at the Roppongi Art Night after-dark festival. This exciting event, now in its 12th year, will run from May 27 to 28 to celebrate local and international talent. Roppongi Art Night is one of Tokyo's most eagerly anticipated festivals, as it brings together the neighbourhood's museums, galleries, shops and public spaces for a unique and extensive event that runs well into the night.

Photo: Roppongi Art Night A Cinema Caravan event at Zushi Coast Film Festival

The festival showcases a wide variety of art forms, including installations, theatre and performance art, that truly capture the diversity of Tokyo's artistic community. The lineup will feature both established and up-and-coming artists who have been invited to participate through an open call. Big names announced so far include conceptual artist Takashi Kuribayashi in collaboration with Cinema Caravan and multimedia artist Tomoko Konoike.

Whether you're an art lover or just looking for a unique cultural experience, the Roppongi Art Night festival is not to be missed. So mark your calendars for the weekend of May 27-28 and prepare to immerse yourself in the vibrant and dynamic world of Tokyo's art scene. More information will be announced as the event draws nearer, so stay tuned for updates on featured artists, exhibits and special events.

More from Time Out Tokyo

The 2023 Japan cherry blossom forecast is here – updated March 3

Starbucks Japan has a second cherry blossom collection for 2023 – and it's all pink

4 new Japanese films and series coming to Netflix in March 2023

This Harajuku Airbnb is inspired by sumo wrestling and sento bathhouses

Daiso opens a massive new flagship ¥100 store in Ikebukuro

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.