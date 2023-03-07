Tokyo
Photo: Tomoko Konoike 'Earth Baby' (2009)

Roppongi Art Night to return in May 2023 as a weekend arts festival

Tokyo’s premier after-dark arts festival gathers local museums, galleries and shops for a weekend celebration of art

Get ready to experience the vibrancy and creativity of Tokyo's art scene at the Roppongi Art Night after-dark festival. This exciting event, now in its 12th year, will run from May 27 to 28 to celebrate local and international talent. Roppongi Art Night is one of Tokyo's most eagerly anticipated festivals, as it brings together the neighbourhood's museums, galleries, shops and public spaces for a unique and extensive event that runs well into the night. 

Photo: Roppongi Art NightA Cinema Caravan event at Zushi Coast Film Festival

The festival showcases a wide variety of art forms, including installations, theatre and performance art, that truly capture the diversity of Tokyo's artistic community. The lineup will feature both established and up-and-coming artists who have been invited to participate through an open call. Big names announced so far include conceptual artist Takashi Kuribayashi in collaboration with Cinema Caravan and multimedia artist Tomoko Konoike

Whether you're an art lover or just looking for a unique cultural experience, the Roppongi Art Night festival is not to be missed. So mark your calendars for the weekend of May 27-28 and prepare to immerse yourself in the vibrant and dynamic world of Tokyo's art scene. More information will be announced as the event draws nearer, so stay tuned for updates on featured artists, exhibits and special events.

