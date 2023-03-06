Daiso opens a massive new flagship ¥100 store in Ikebukuro

The ¥100 store’s sub-brands Standard Products and Threeppy are also in this new flagship in Ikebukuro Tobu department store

Japan’s ¥100 shops are a thing of wonder. From handy kitchen supplies to cheap and cheerful souvenirs, you can find everything you need without breaking the bank. Now, one of the biggest players in the ¥100 store game, Daiso, has opened up a huge new flagship shop in Ikebukuro Tobu department store.

This new flagship not only boasts a massive array of Daiso’s usual goods, but also houses two of the company’s sub-brands: Standard Products and Threeppy. Together, these three stores have one of the company's largest sales floors in Tokyo.

Photo: Kaila Imada

Standard Products is known for minimalist homeware ranging from ¥300 to ¥1,000, including many made-in-Japan products like kitchen knives and towels.

Photo: Kaila Imada

At this store in Ikebukuro, you can pick up Japanese incense sticks produced in collaboration with Japanese incense brand Nippon Kodo before they appear at other locations around the country.

Photo: Kaila Imada

Threeppy, on the other hand, is Daiso’s ¥300 store and stocks household goods like interior decorating pieces and tableware, plus fashion accessories and jewellery.

Photo: Kaila Imada

Many of Threeppy's designs come in warm pastel colours like mint green, light pink and soft grey.

Photo: Kaila Imada

At the main Daiso store, we were impressed by the colourful faux flower section, nail art products and the seasonal goods selection, which currently includes cherry blossom-themed items.

Photo: Kaila Imada

The Daiso flagship is on the sixth floor of the Ikebukuro Tobu department store and is open from 10am to 8pm daily.

For more information, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

4 new Japanese films and series coming to Netflix in March 2023

In photos: a kawaii Rilakkuma pop-up café is opening in Omotesando

A massive new six-storey gaming arcade is opening in Akihabara in March

Starbucks Japan has a second cherry blossom collection for 2023 – and it's all pink

Survey: People miss Japan more than any other country in the world

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.