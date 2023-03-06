Coke releases a Japan-only souvenir bottle inspired by famous Japanese art

The towering wave next to Mt Fuji – doesn’t it just remind you of Hokusai’s ‘Great Wave off Kanagawa’?

Call us biased but Japan does get all the good stuff. From Starbucks's exclusive cherry blossom drinkware collections to unique KitKat flavours, Japan offers a host of covetable souvenirs and merchandise that are only available here in the land of the rising sun.

Joining the long list of Japan-only collectibles is Coca-Cola’s new Mt Fuji bottle. This 125ml souvenir bottle is obviously inspired by arguably the most iconic Japanese artwork in the world: ukiyo-e master Hokusai’s ‘Great Wave off Kanagawa’.

The eye-catching red bottle features soaring waves next to Mt Fuji, an imagery reminiscent of Hokusai’s 1831 woodblock print. This special Japanese Pattern Design Coca-Cola Slim Bottle, as it’s called, is only available in Japan (except Okinawa). You should be able to find it at all major stores in the city (perhaps the mega Donki in Shibuya?), with a recommended retail price of ¥125.

