Maruoka Castle in Fukui prefecture now has projection mapping shows every night

One of the oldest castles in Japan, Maruoka Castle in Fukui prefecture is given a modern makeover with colourful projection mapping thanks to Japanese art collective Naked. The company has been involved in many digital art events at some of Japan’s most famous landmarks, including Tokyo Tower, Unesco World Heritage Site Nijo Castle in Kyoto, and Japan’s oldest hot spring Dogo Onsen in Ehime.

Photo: Naked Inc.

For its Future Creation Project, Naked has launched the ‘Maruoka Castle x Naked Hikari Knot’ event, where the entire castle tower is lit up with mesmerising colourful visuals. The adjacent Otenshuzen Park, which was once the castle’s inner moat, will also have an interactive projection show where the visuals will transform into a trippy kaleidoscope effect when you step on them.

Photo: Naked Inc.

Entry into the Maruoka Castle grounds costs ¥450 (¥150 for children). The event will be around for a year, so there’s still plenty of time to visit. This spectacular projection mapping show comes on at Maruoka Castle twice a day at 8pm and 9pm while the one at Otenshuzen Park is scheduled between 7pm to 9pm.

