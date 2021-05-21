Here’s the tentative timeline of Japan’s Covid-19 vaccination programme

When we can expect the coronavirus vaccines to be approved and how they’ll be distributed

With a number of countries making fast progress on rolling out Covid-19 vaccines, the Japanese government is working to follow suit with its sights set on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Vaccines will be free for all residents, including foreign residents as long as they are registered within a municipality.

According to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, approximately 7.5 million shots have been administered as of May 19. Though vaccines are currently only available to medical workers and seniors aged 65 or over, Covid-19 vaccination documents have been translated into 17 languages (including English) to simplify the process for foreign residents. A new feature on Yahoo Maps (in Japanese only) enables you to find the closest medical facilities distributing vaccines in your area.

Meanwhile, the government is considering issuing inoculation certificates to those who have been vaccinated. While officials around the world have not yet reached a consensus on the matter, the certificates could help to ensure safer travel abroad once borders have reopened.

Here’s the projected timeline of how Japan will carry out its vaccination programme. Note that this schedule is subject to change.

End-January 2021: Local clinical trials began for the Moderna vaccine. Pfizer also submitted the data from its clinical trials in Japan at the end of the month. Part of the reason why Japan is taking longer to roll out the vaccines is that it requires more clinical tests than other countries for the vaccine to be deemed safe.

Early February: On February 5, AstraZeneca applied for fast-track vaccine approval. Japan officially approved the Pfizer vaccine on February 14.

Mid-February: Rollout for Pfizer began on February 17, with the first batch going out to a maximum of 20,000 frontline medical workers. Approximately 3.7 million more medical workers will be up next, where each of the two shots will be administered three weeks apart.

March: In March, Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo Co. began the production for the AstraZeneca vaccine, citing that the vaccine will be distributed immediately after it is approved by the government. In late March, the authorities have started distributing Pfizer vaccine vouchers to residents age 65 and older.

April: On April 12, Japan began administering vaccines to senior citizens age 65 and older. There are roughly 36 million people making up Japan's elderly population.

May: On May 20, a panel of experts approved the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines for local use. A large-scale vaccination centre that can inoculate up to 10,000 people per day is scheduled to open in Tokyo's Otemachi district on May 24, with a similar centre to be established in central Osaka around the same time. Japan is set to receive 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine between May and June.

June: NHK reports that athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics may receive vaccines by late June, though the government has said that inoculations will not be a requirement to participate.

July: Treatment for the general public begins. All residents age 16 and older, including foreign residents, are eligible for the free vaccine. The government does not recommend children to be vaccinated at this time due to potential risks and allergic reactions. In Fukuoka, officials are working to expedite inoculations with a plan to set up 24-hour vaccination centres for the general public, to be operational in July.

September: According to The Japan Times, vaccine chief Taro Kono says Japan will secure enough vaccines to inoculate all residents aged 16 and older by the end of September.

As of February 2021, the Japanese government had made contracts to secure enough Pfizer vaccines for 72 million people by the end of the year and enough Moderna vaccines for 25 million people. A third contract with AstraZeneca to cover 60 million people meant Japan had theoretically secured enough vaccines to treat a total of 157 million people. However, because the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have yet to be approved for use in Japan, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga made an additional agreement with Pfizer in April to ensure the country will have enough vaccines for all eligible residents by the end of September.

More information on the different types of Covid-19 vaccines is available on the World Health Organization website.

This article was originally published on January 20 and updated on May 21.

