McDonald's Japan is releasing a Doraemon milkshake with ramune flavour

Looking for a delicious way to cool down this summer? McDonald’s Japan is offering a special matsuri-themed Doraemon McShake and pie. These two items will be available nationwide from Friday August 5 – just in time to coincide with the many summer festivals that are making a comeback starting this week.

The refreshing shake comes in an adorable Doraemon cup.

Photo: McDonald's Japan

There are two additional cup designs featuring other characters from the anime: Nobita and Gian. In keeping with the blue theme, the ramune soda-flavoured shake also appears to have a tinge of light blue.

Photo: McDonald's Japan

That’s not all. You’ll also find a special Doraemon chocolate banana pie. It comes in a box featuring one of three characters: Doraemon’s sister Dorami, Shizuka or Suneo.

The Doraemon McShake costs ¥150 for a small size or ¥200 for a medium. You can also get the pie for just ¥150. For more details on the collaboration, visit the website.

