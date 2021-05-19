Mimaru hotels in Japan have Pokémon rooms with a giant cuddly Snorlax

The special Pokemon-themed rooms are available at Mimaru hotels in Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka

Japan doesn’t disappoint when it comes to Pokémon. If you've already shopped at the Pokémon Center in Shibuya and seen these cool manhole covers popping up around the country, here’s another experience you can add to your list. Pocket monster fans can now stay the night in a Pokémon-themed hotel room at Mimaru hotels.

The special rooms are available at Mimaru locations in Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, and come with a lot of surprises. Every room is equipped with a kitchenette, dining area and plenty of Pokémon gear.

Ideal for larger groups or families, the guest rooms can accommodate up to six people and feature images of first-generation Pokémon on the walls including Squirtle, Bulbasaur and Dragonite. There are also Pokéballs printed on the dining table and bed sheets, and each room comes fitted with a giant Snorlax plushie which can double as a snuggle buddy.

The kitchenette area is equipped with Pokéball tableware and you'll receive a special gift upon check-in. For stays until June 30, the gift includes a Pokéball drawstring bag, a Pikachu welcome card and two hand towels featuring exclusive Pokémon designs.

For stays from July 1, the gift will change to an eco bag, luggage tag and welcome cards. Designs will vary depending on the hotel.

Although only one Pokémon gift set is allocated per room, it's available for sale at ¥1,650 if you'd like to collect additional souvenirs from your stay.

In Tokyo, the Pokémon rooms can be found at the Mimaru hotels in Ueno and Ginza whereas the Kyoto locations are at Shinmachi Sanjo, Kyoto Station and Nishinotoin Takatsuji. In Osaka, there is currently just one Mimaru hotel in Namba. You can get a closer look at a Pokémon room in the Ueno hotel with this 360-degree tour.

Rooms are available from ¥35,700 per night – more details here.

