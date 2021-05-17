Mother Farm in Chiba is opening a new glamping site with alpacas

Here you can live a simple farm life: go on walks with alpacas, ride a horse, enjoy barbecue dinners, and more

Fancy spending an afternoon walking an alpaca? At this new glamping facility at Mother Farm in Chiba, you can do just that and more. In addition to an utterly adorable herd of alpacas, the ranch is also home to goats, pigs, sheep, capybaras and even ostriches who happily roam around open fields on the property.

Photo: fb.com/motherfarm

The Chiba ranch makes for a quaint outing for animal lovers looking to escape the city for a day. However, with a new glamping facility opening on site next month, you’ll soon have the option of spending a whole weekend there. Just as well, because with so many activities on offer, you’ll find that a single day isn’t nearly enough to fully enjoy the farm.

Photo: fb.com/motherfarm

The glamping tents can each accommodate up to five people, and all come with their respective hammocks and outdoor dining spaces. Packages start at ¥13,500 per person, inclusive of a barbecue dinner which you can cook on your own deck.

Photo: Mother Farm

In addition to alpaca walks, other animal encounters range from horseback riding to cow milking. From time to time, the farm also puts on an agricultural show where you can watch sheep shearing and sheep herding demonstrations.

If you can tear yourself away from petting baby animals for a minute, there are sprawling flower fields to frolic through and butter-making workshops to join.

Photo: Mother Farm

Bookings for the glamping site will be open from June 15 2021. If you’re just visiting for the day, single-day admission for Mother Farm is ¥1,500 for adults and ¥800 for children.

