Hello Kitty is opening a café in Tokyo for her 50th anniversary

Sanrio is going all out in 2024, as this year marks a grand occasion – Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary. While there have been a host of special events and collabs to commemorate the girl-cat’s big five-o, the festivities are not over just yet. Soon, a special Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Cafe will be opening for a limited time in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya in September through October.

Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.

The incredibly cute anniversary café will have a red theme. It’s set to offer a special menu including this two-tiered afternoon tea set (¥6,590) with a variety of adorable Kitty-themed food. The afternoon tea set features both Hello Kitty and her twin, Hello Mimmy.

Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.

Other menu highlights include this Hello Kitty sandwich (¥1,690) filled with curry-flavoured coronation chicken. It’s served with a side salad and minestrone soup.

Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.

Inspired by Hello Kitty's signature red bow, this ribbon pasta (¥1,690) features fusilli tossed in a garlic cream sauce.

Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.

There's also this cutesy rice dish (¥1,690), where the rich cream base is topped with a soft-boiled egg (hidden underneath) and red ketchup rice shaped like an apple.

Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.

Of course, you can't have a café without the desserts. Check out these Hello Kitty pancakes (¥1,590) served with apple compote and custard.

Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.

There's also a birthday parfait (¥1,490) assembled to look like a two-tier birthday cake.

Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.

As for beverages, you can't go wrong with a classic strawberry milk (¥990) crowned with a coconut rim. You can even jazz up your glass by purchasing cute straw charms for an additional ¥660.

Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.

The Hello Kitty soda (¥990) is another refreshing option made with apple and pomegranate flavoured soda. It's topped with a scoop of raspberry sorbet shaped like an apple.

Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.

Prefer something warm? Opt for the caffe latte (¥990) that's served in a cute original mug featuring Hello Kitty and Hello Mimmy. This mug is also available for purchase at the café for ¥2,200.

Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.

Lastly, the colourful Kitty and Mimmy drink (¥990) can be enjoyed at the café or as a takeaway. It’s inspired by the twin’s respective colours – red and yellow – and is strawberry and lemon flavoured.

Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.

The anniversary café will also offer a range of exclusive merchandise including badges (¥605), stickers (¥605), acrylic keychains (¥770), drawstring bags (¥1,540), mini towels (¥1,540), heart-shaped mirrors (¥2,200), and eco bags (¥2,750 each). They will also be available for purchase online from September 13.

Tokyo's Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Cafe will take over Box Cafe & Space in Shibuya 109 from September 13 to October 27. Reservations are now open and can be made online for a fee of ¥600.

For more details on the café and for dates in Osaka and Nagoya, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

The new Nintendo Museum in Kyoto is finally opening this October

Sale of Suica IC transport cards to resume this autumn

Shinjuku Gyoen ranked as one of the world’s most beautiful flower gardens

These cookies featuring Hello Kitty and her Sanrio friends go on sale next month

Five million red spider lilies will be blooming at this Saitama park soon

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.