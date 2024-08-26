Subscribe
Hello Kitty is opening a café in Tokyo for her 50th anniversary

The special limited-time café will also be popping up in Osaka and Nagoya

Kaila Imada
Kaila Imada
Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Cafe
Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.
Sanrio is going all out in 2024, as this year marks a grand occasion – Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary. While there have been a host of special events and collabs to commemorate the girl-cat’s big five-o, the festivities are not over just yet. Soon, a special Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Cafe will be opening for a limited time in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya in September through October.

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Cafe
Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.

The incredibly cute anniversary café will have a red theme. It’s set to offer a special menu including this two-tiered afternoon tea set (¥6,590) with a variety of adorable Kitty-themed food. The afternoon tea set features both Hello Kitty and her twin, Hello Mimmy.

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Cafe
Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.

Other menu highlights include this Hello Kitty sandwich (¥1,690) filled with curry-flavoured coronation chicken. It’s served with a side salad and minestrone soup.

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Cafe
Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.

Inspired by Hello Kitty's signature red bow, this ribbon pasta (¥1,690) features fusilli tossed in a garlic cream sauce. 

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Cafe
Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.

There's also this cutesy rice dish (¥1,690), where the rich cream base is topped with a soft-boiled egg (hidden underneath) and red ketchup rice shaped like an apple.

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Cafe
Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.

Of course, you can't have a café without the desserts. Check out these Hello Kitty pancakes (¥1,590) served with apple compote and custard.

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Cafe
Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.

There's also a birthday parfait (¥1,490) assembled to look like a two-tier birthday cake.

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Cafe
Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.

As for beverages, you can't go wrong with a classic strawberry milk (¥990) crowned with a coconut rim. You can even jazz up your glass by purchasing cute straw charms for an additional ¥660.

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Cafe
Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.

The Hello Kitty soda (¥990) is another refreshing option made with apple and pomegranate flavoured soda. It's topped with a scoop of raspberry sorbet shaped like an apple.

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Cafe
Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.

Prefer something warm? Opt for the caffe latte (¥990) that's served in a cute original mug featuring Hello Kitty and Hello Mimmy. This mug is also available for purchase at the café for ¥2,200.

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Cafe
Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.

Lastly, the colourful Kitty and Mimmy drink (¥990) can be enjoyed at the café or as a takeaway. It’s inspired by the twin’s respective colours – red and yellow – and is strawberry and lemon flavoured.

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Cafe
Photo: LTR Co., Ltd.

The anniversary café will also offer a range of exclusive merchandise including badges (¥605), stickers (¥605), acrylic keychains (¥770), drawstring bags (¥1,540), mini towels (¥1,540), heart-shaped mirrors (¥2,200), and eco bags (¥2,750 each). They will also be available for purchase online from September 13.

Tokyo's Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Cafe will take over Box Cafe & Space in Shibuya 109 from September 13 to October 27. Reservations are now open and can be made online for a fee of ¥600. 

For more details on the café and for dates in Osaka and Nagoya, visit the website.

