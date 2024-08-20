Shinjuku Gyoen ranked as one of the world’s most beautiful flower gardens

From traditional Japanese gardens to rooftop oases, Tokyo is home to some relaxing green spaces which are worth a visit when you need a break from the city streets. Moreover, Tokyo’s parks and gardens are particularly famous for their seasonal flowers – most notably cherry blossoms in spring.

If beautiful flower gardens are high on your Tokyo must-see list, check out Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, which was ranked as one of the world’s prettiest flower gardens by Titan Travel, an escorted tour specialist from the UK.

To compile the shortlist, Titan Travel dipped into Instagram, Tiktok, Tripadvisor and Google search data to find the most beautiful gardens in the world. According to their research, Longwood Gardens, Pennsylvania took the number one spot with a score of 6.86 out of ten, followed by Shinjuku Gyoen with a score of 6.83 out of ten.

Photo: Lim Chee Wah Cherry blossoms at Shinjuku Gyoen

According to the survey, Shinjuku Gyoen has garnered a whopping 713,595 posts on Instagram and 4,550 TikTok tags (and counting), mostly showcasing the garden’s springtime cherry blossoms and snow-covered winter scenery. But trust us, Shinjuku has a lot more to offer than just sakura. The expansive attraction is divided into three sections: a Japanese landscape garden, an English garden and a French garden.

To round out the top five of the ten most beautiful gardens list was Pukekura Park in New Plymouth (Australia, No 3), Kenroku-en in Kanazawa (Japan, No 4) and Volksgarten in Vienna (Austria, No 5).

Check out the full list here.

