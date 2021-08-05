Now you can ride down Hakuba’s Mt Iwatake on an off-road go-kart

Tokyo’s infamous Street Kart may be long gone, but you can still experience something like a real-life Mario Kart up in the mountains of Hakuba. The luxurious Hakuba Iwatake Mountain Resort is offering rides through forested mountains and surrounding greenery on a motorless off-road go-kart made by German company Mountaincart.

Photo: Hakuba Iwatake Mountain Resort

Hakuba is one of Japan's most popular ski resorts, and it's easily accessible from Tokyo in about three hours via a shinkansen and a bus. Outside of snow season, this resort village up in the mountains of Nagano offers lush green scenery and a range of outdoor adventures.

To partake in this off-road go-karting, take a gondola up to the summit of Mt Iwatake. You’ll then get to cruise through a 2.1km course on a Mountaincart, all the way to the bottom of the mountain, while taking in a spectacular view of the Northern Alps. The engineless karts can go up to 50km down the steepest hill, but you can always slow it down by pumping the breaks. The entire journey takes about 15 minutes and a guide will be with you through the entire course.

A ride on a Mountaincart costs ¥1,500 per person, which includes safety gear like a helmet, goggles, knee and elbow protectors. Rides are available daily until the end of August, and then only on weekends from September to November 14. It’s limited to 60 people per day, so we recommend you book in advance on the website.

Photo: Hakuba Iwatake Mountain Resort

While you’re at the resort, make sure to check out the other outdoor activities including ziplines, a trampoline park, a guided buggy tour and much more.

Looking for more things to do in the summer? These famous ski resorts in Japan offer a host of outdoor adventures amidst lush nature.

More news

These Tokyo landmarks are lighting up for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tokyo's convenience stores are winning at the Olympics

Japan finally has Gundam manhole covers – and you'll see them in Odawara

Songs from the hit Japanese anime ‘Belle’ you should be listening to right now

There's a slick new Blue Bottle Coffee in Human Made's Harajuku store

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.