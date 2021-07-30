There's a slick new Blue Bottle Coffee in Human Made's Harajuku store

Harajuku is teaming with trendy cafés, but the newest branch of speciality coffee roaster Blue Bottle Coffee is still sure to turn heads. You’ll find it inside the Human Made Offline Store in Jingumae, so you can sip on a cup of freshly brewed coffee while shopping for stylish streetwear.

Photo: Blue Bottle Coffee Japan

The founder of the Human Made streetwear and fashion label, Nigo, has been a long-time fan of Blue Bottle Coffee and even created uniforms for the baristas at the Shibuya outlet when it opened back in April.

Photo: Blue Bottle Coffee Japan

In May, Human Made Offline Store moved from Nakameguro to Harajuku, and now it has its very own Blue Bottle café.

Photo: Blue Bottle Coffee Japan

In addition to the usual selection of hand drip coffee on offer at Blue Bottle Coffee shops, there are also two special Human Made coffee blends available to try (eat in ¥605, takeout ¥594). The Human Made Future blend has a floral taste with notes of caramel and cocoa, while the Human Made Past blend is a mild, yet rich coffee with notes of blackberry, maple and hibiscus. These two speciality blends are also available for purchase in 200g bags for ¥1,836 each.

Photo: Blue Bottle Coffee Japan

Make sure to check out the shelves, stocked with a plethora of Blue Bottle and Human Made collaboration items, including a clear glass mug (¥3,740), a portable insulated cup (¥3,740), a coffee dripper (¥2,750), a coffee carafe (¥2,090) and much more. They all have a light blue Human Made heart logo on one side and the classic Blue Bottle Coffee logo on the other.

Photo: Blue Bottle Coffee Japan

In celebration of the opening, the café has also worked with confectionery shop Kagizen to make a box of wasanbon (¥3,780; decorative sugar cubes) shaped into pastel orange and blue hearts.

Photo: Blue Bottle Coffee Japan

Blue Bottle Coffee is also selling clothing designed by – who else? – Human Made, which will be available exclusively online. All three items, a black t-shirt (¥9,680), black cap (¥6,380) and white mask (¥2,750), have the Blue Bottle logo sewn into them and supplies are limited.

Love sipping coffee in a serene space? Check out our list of the most beautiful cafés in Tokyo.

