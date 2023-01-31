Overseas tourists can get this exclusive Sanrio Pasmo transport card

Get discounts on attractions in Tokyo and ride around on the city's trains and buses with the cute Pasmo Passport IC card

With Japan reopened to the world, tourists can finally visit and explore everything that the country has to offer. And an essential part of any trip is picking up one of the great rail passes as well as an IC transport card. These cards are extremely convenient as you can use them to travel on trains and buses, and to pay at stores and restaurants.

A particularly useful – not to mention, cute – one is the Pasmo Passport. Unlike the regular Pasmo card, the Pasmo Passport is exclusively available to overseas tourists and gets you discounts at attractions across Tokyo. It's also adorned with some adorable Sanrio characters including Hello Kitty and Pompompurin.

The Pasmo Passport can be used for transport on trains and buses in the Kanto region as well as other areas around Japan where IC cards are accepted. You can also use the Pasmo Passport to receive discounts at venues like Sanrio Puroland, Heiwajima Natural Hot Springs and Daikichi Asakusa Kimono Rental. You can find the full list of participating outlets here.

Photo: ©1976, 1966, 2001, 2019 Sanrio Co., Ltd.

You can buy the Pasmo Passport for ¥2,000, which includes the ¥500 issuing fee plus ¥1,500 of fare to use. The card expires after 28 days, but you can take it home with you as a nice souvenir of your trip.

The card is available at Narita and Haneda airports, plus major Tokyo stations like Ueno, Ikebukuro and Shinjuku. For a full list of where to buy the Pasmo Passport, visit here. Be sure to bring your passport with you as you will need to show proof that you are a temporary visitor when you buy the card.

For more information on the Pasmo Passport, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

The 2023 Japan cherry blossom forecast is here

There’s now a Yayoi Kusama robot in Tokyo

Chocolate dishes are trending in Tokyo for Valentine's Day 2023

Here’s what to expect when Japan downgrades Covid-19’s classification status on May 8

Kyoto and Sapporo ranked among the top 25 destinations in the world for 2023

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.