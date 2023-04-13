Tokyo's public transport system ranked the third best in the world

According to this survey, Tokyo’s transport system is well-maintained and easy to use, even for non-Japanese speakers

Tokyo’s huge public transport system may seem daunting at first glance, but it’s truly one of the most efficient and convenient in the world. Of course, locals who use the city’s trains and buses every day know best, and they’ve vouched for it in our very own Time Out global survey.

Tokyo has been named one of the top 19 cities with the best public transport in the world, according to data compiled from more than 20,000 respondents in over 50 cities across the globe. The survey asked the simple question: is it easy to get around your city by public transport? And Tokyo performed brilliantly, ranking third overall as the only Asian city to make the top five. It was edged out by just Berlin (No 1) and Prague (No 2), and followed by Copenhagen (No 4) and Stockholm (No 5).

In the survey, 94 percent of respondents said that Tokyo is easy to navigate by public transport. The transport system also received praise for being well-maintained, while non-Japanese speakers said it's becoming increasingly easy to use.

There's even more to come for Tokyo's public transport system, too. In 2029, a new direct train will connect Tokyo Station to Haneda Airport in just 18 minutes, plus a new subway line will be constructed in the 2040s to provide a direct link between Tokyo Station and Tokyo Bay.

To see the full survey results, visit here. And if you're heading to Tokyo Station to catch a shinkansen, read our guide to the massive transport hub here.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Japan to drop Covid-19 border measures on May 8

Survey ranks Fushimi Inari Shrine in Kyoto as one of the world’s worst tourist attractions

Two of Tokyo’s most scenic outdoor sky terraces are now open

Chateraise opens a 24-hour self-checkout confectionery store in Tokyo

The new Tokyu Kabukicho Tower in Shinjuku will feature artworks by 26 artists

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.