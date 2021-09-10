Best discount train deals for trips from Tokyo

Head to Osaka, Kyoto, Nikko, Hakone and more with these cheap shinkansen and local train deals

Japan’s legendarily efficient train network is a thing of beauty. We love being able to zip around the country on a shinkansen for a weekend getaway, but that convenience often comes with a hefty price tag. A trip from Tokyo to Osaka can cost around ¥15,000 one-way.

Thankfully, Japan’s railway companies offer package deals for trips on a budget. Deals can include shinkansen tickets to and from your destination, unlimited public transport once you’re there, and even discounts on local attractions.

Whether you want to spend a day exploring Tokyo, take a day trip to Nikko, or travel to Osaka for the weekend, be sure to check out these deals before you book your next trip.

