Popular beef bowl restaurant chain Sukiya now offers kakigori shaved ice dessert

Sukiya is no longer just for beef bowls – you can now cool down with shaved ice desserts after your meal

With Tokyo’s summer temperature seemingly on the rise, we can’t get through the season without a cooling bowl of kakigori shaved ice. While there are many dedicated shops and cafés churning out refined bowls of this quintessential summer dessert, they don’t come cheap. So for a cheap and cheerful kakigori fix, you’ll be glad to know that gyudon (beef bowl) chain restaurant Sukiya has started offering kakigori desserts for the summer.

Sukiya's kakigori cost just ¥330. There are three classic flavours: cream soda, strawberry milk, and Uji matcha with sweet red bean paste.

The cream soda version is flavoured with apple and lime juice. The icy treat is then topped with frozen whipped cream and popping candy powder for a fun fizzy effect.

The strawberry flavour is a classic, featuring bits of frozen strawberry, milk sauce, strawberry syrup and frozen whipped cream.

Finally, the Uji matcha kakigori uses a green tea syrup and is paired with sweet bean paste and frozen whipped cream.

Currently, there is no end-date for this shaved iced menu at Sukiya. To find out which outlets are serving the dessert, see here.

