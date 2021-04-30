'Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal the Movie' is coming to Netflix in June

The latest Sailor Moon film will be available on the popular streaming platform – except in Japan

Earlier this year, ’90s anime icon Sailor Moon returned to Japanese cinemas with an all-new film titled 'Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal the Movie'. The release marked the return of the heroine after a 26-year hiatus from the big screen. The film was released in two parts – both 80 minutes long – for a total running time of 160 minutes.

Part one of the film premiered in January this year whereas the second part was launched the following month. For obvious reasons, many overseas fans were unable to see the film upon its release, but don’t worry about missing out on Usagi’s latest adventures because the film will soon be available to stream on Netflix.

Much like the blockbuster hit 'Demon Slayer: Mugen Train', 'Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal the Movie' serves as a direct sequel to the most recent episode of the Sailor Moon series. It expands on the ‘Dream’ story arc featured in the original manga by Naoko Takeuchi and begins with a celebration of a total solar eclipse in Tokyo. Later, when the Dead Moon Circus appears to spread their nightmarish incarnations across the world, Usagi and the other Sailor Soldiers must protect the universe and stop the evildoers from getting to the Legendary Silver Crystal.

It may have been a while since you last revisited this childhood favourite. However, with work by the franchise’s original character designer Kazuko Tadano and appearances from all the core characters, this Sailor Moon film will be as dazzling as you remember it to be.

Now the bad news: 'Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal the Movie' will not be available on Netflix Japan. However, fans in Japan do have access to all three seasons of the Sailor Moon Crystal Series as well as the first three films of the franchise. Those abroad will have access to the 2021 film on the streaming platform from June 3. Lucky you.

