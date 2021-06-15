Prominent Akihabara game centre Adores Building 2 is closing forever

The bright red arcade next to the Akihabara Station building is shutting down on June 30

Over the last year, Tokyo has seen a number of iconic buildings and businesses shutter due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Following the closure of two massive Akihabara landmarks, Sega Building Two and Tsukumo Akihabara Ekimae, another Akihabara game centre is set to cease operation at the end of June.

Closing forever on Wednesday June 30, Adores Akihabara Building 2 is the recognisably bright red building that sits next to Akihabara Station. The first two floors of the building make up the arcade with crane games filled with plush toys and anime merchandise, while floors three to ten house karaoke rooms.

The news was announced via the game centre’s official Twitter page, which attributed the closure to ‘various circumstances’. Although Covid-19 wasn’t specifically called out, there’s no doubt the pandemic has had an effect on many businesses in Electric Town, with fewer and fewer tourists coming through their doors.

If you’re wondering whether Adores still has another building you can visit instead, unfortunately, Adores Akihabara Building 1 closed in November last year. So if you want to make one last visit to Building 2, it’s best to head on over the next few weeks.

