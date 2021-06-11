New anime coming to Netflix, including ‘Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’

Netflix teases the latest Gundam instalment and three more anime features exclusive to the platform

Geeked Week, Netflix’s virtual event for fandoms of different genres, flew under the radar for its inaugural edition, but the five-day virtual event dropped some bombshells regarding what the streaming platform has in store for the coming months.

Held from June 7 to 11, the online event consisted of an array of exclusive news, celebrity appearances and exciting sneak peeks. Day 4, however, is dedicated to upcoming animated features that will be released soon, namely Japanese anime.

You can watch the full three hours of the event above, or on Netflix’s YouTube channel, which also includes an appearance from Netflix’s anime ambassador N-ko. Here are the highlights that are worth keeping tabs on.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway

Netflix revealed that the latest instalment of the Gundam franchise will be coming ‘soon’. Like the new Sailor Moon movie, the film will be available on the platform everywhere outside of Japan. If, like us, you can’t access the movie on Netflix on account of regional restrictions, don’t feel downhearted – ‘Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’ was just released in local cinemas today, and will likely be screening throughout the summer.

Announcing Bright: Samurai Soul.



Izo, a Ronin, and Raiden, an orc, work to bring a young elf girl and the wand she carries to the land of the elves in the north.



Based on the Netflix movie, the anime film will be directed by Kyohei Ishiguro. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/K03gZVMUie — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Bright: Samurai Soul

Directed by Kyohei Ishiguro, this anime set in Meiji Japan is a sequel to the 2017 live-action movie, ‘Bright’, starring Will Smith. In this fantasy film, a ronin named Izo and an orc called Raiden team up to escort a young elf girl home to her people in the north. Along the way, the protagonists must battle evil-doers who are prepared to go great lengths to steal the elf’s mystic wand.

Here's your first glimpse at Exception.



The new space horror anime series is based on a new story by Hirotaka Adachi (aka "Otsuichi"), with character designs by Final Fantasy's Yoshitaka Amano. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/7CWhmNu9O6 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Exception

This bone-chilling horror series will be based on a new novel by Otsuichi (pen name of Hirotaka Adachi). Netflix has only released a poster for the title, which is described as a space horror series, but with character designs by Final Fantasy’s Yoshitaka Amano, the show already looks highly promising.

Introducing Make My Day, a new anime film coming to Netflix.



On a cold planet of ice and snow, mysterious creatures suddenly have appeared from the dark underground and have begun to attack the inhabitants. Can humanity survive the terror lurking beyond the horizon? #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/lep9gLOexk — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Make My Day

Another thrilling intergalactic title is ‘Make My Day’, created by Yasuo Ohtagaki (‘Mobile Suit Thunderbolt’). This will be a full-length film and take place on a mysterious planet covered in ice. The planet is inhabited by humans, but the population is suddenly threatened when beastly creatures begin to emerge from underground and attack them.

Netflix has yet to announce the release dates for these features, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as they’re revealed. In the meantime, check out our top three anime movies premiering in Japan this summer.

