Become a zombie and cruise around Shibuya in a school bus this summer

The Zombie School Bus gives you makeup and zombie acting lessons, then turns you loose on Shibuya Scramble Crossing

Haunted attractions are a popular activity in Japan during the summer. If the delivery haunted house sounds a bit too scary for you, why not turn the tables and be the one doing the scaring instead?

Photo: Upstar

Bus tour company Upstar, known for hosting birthday parties and tours of Tokyo on a double decker bus, has switched to a horror theme this year in partnership with haunted house producers Zaunted. Their new Zombie School Bus isn’t as scary as it sounds, though – you’ll be taking part dressed up as a zombie and scaring passersby.

Photo: Upstar

This two-hour event starts off with makeup and zombie acting lessons while riding around Shibuya on a yellow school bus. Then you’ll be dropped off at the Scramble Crossing, where you’ll get to test out your scaring skills and take a group photo at the end.

Photo: Upstar

Tickets for the first session on June 30 were sold out in a matter of minutes, but there’s an additional date for those who missed out. We expect the second session on July 22 at 4pm to fill up soon, as it only allows a maximum of 15 people to participate.

It costs ¥8,888 per person to join, which includes rental of a makeup kit and a bloody torn-up shirt, plus a transparent mask so everyone can admire your terrifying face. Sign up for the next Zombie School Bus on the official website (Japanese only) before it sells out.

