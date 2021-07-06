A super realistic giant 3D cat has appeared on a billboard in Shinjuku

Found opposite Shinjuku Station’s east exit, the larger-than-life cat will take a nap, wake up and look at passersby

Bright lights and countless billboards are one of the first things that come to mind when you think of busy areas such as Shibuya or Shinjuku. While the large screen at Shibuya Scramble Crossing may be tempting for advertisers, it doesn’t compare to the new high-tech billboard attached to Cross Shinjuku Vision, located across from Shinjuku Station’s east exit.

The digital billboard spans over three floors and stands out from the rest as it features a curved LED screen, which can display 4K images, and is accompanied by speakers. The curved screen allows for more depth and can also help create a jaw-dropping 3D effect. You’ve probably seen viral footage of these 3D screens in other countries including China and South Korea, where the ads seem to jump off the screen.

To introduce the new 3D technology to the streets of Tokyo, Cross Shinjuku has started teasing a short video of a giant 3D calico cat. The cat will have its official debut on Monday July 12, when it will wake up when the screen turns on at 7am every morning and go to sleep in the evening before the screen turns off at 1am. The cat will also appear every so often in between ads throughout the day and meow at nearby pedestrians.

For now, the cat is only showing up briefly during the day, so you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled.

If you can't make it to Shinjuku, you can also keep tabs on the cat online, as Cross Shinjuku Vision has a live-stream video of the billboard on its YouTube channel. For more information, visit the website.

