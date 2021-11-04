Red Light Green Light Girl from Squid Game is now in Shibuya

By now you’ve probably binged through the high-stakes Korean survival drama ‘Squid Game’ on Netflix – if not, you’re probably in the minority here. The nine-episode, nail-biting series has amassed huge viewership and fan base across the world, so much so that it’s now the most-watched series on the streaming platform.

One of the most gruesome moments from the series involves a giant robot known simply as the Red Light Green Light Girl. Chances are, you’ve also seen people dressed up as versions of her on the streets over the Halloween weekend. In ‘Squid Game’, she’s one mean android – if she catches you moving when she’s turned around during the red light moment, you’ll be shot.

Photo: Lim Chee Wah

If you’re still keen to meet her in person, she’s now here in Tokyo – standing guard at the entrance to Shibuya Mark City. She’s accompanied by two pink-jumpsuit clad guards. Strangely though, they are encased in a transparent pod, with the iconic soundbites from the series playing on loop.

As ruthless as this trio may seem, you don’t have to stand perfectly still. Relax, the only shots fired will be selfies by fans like yourself. So if you’re looking for that next viral TikTok video, here’s the location to do it.

Once you’re done with her, go check out these Japanese series and movies that revolve around similar life-or-death situations. Some of them even inspired ‘Squid Game’, as revealed by the series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

