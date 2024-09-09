Rokuoin Temple in Arashiyama, Kyoto is hosting a special light-up this autumn

Kyoto’s Arashiyama neighbourhood may be best known for its bamboo forest, but the lush area is also home to some stunning temples, many of which are a must-see for their colourful foliage in autumn.

Having said that, it’s not often that you get to step inside a historical Kyoto temple after sundown, but Arashiyama’s Rokuoin Temple will be opening its doors for special evening visits from November 15 to December 8. During this time, you’ll be able to admire the temple's dry landscape garden as well as seasonal foliage light up brilliantly at night.

Photo: Kyoto Culture, Arts and Sports Promotion Association

Rokuoin Temple is one of the oldest and most famous temples in west Kyoto. It’s also home to Japan's first flat-style dry landscape garden. The best spot for admiring the autumn leaves is along the stone path leading from the temple’s Sanmon gate to the Chumon gate.

Photo: Kyoto Culture, Arts and Sports Promotion Association

The evening viewing is limited to just 150 people per day, and advance reservations are a must. Tickets cost ¥3,000 per person; it includes a serving of matcha tea and wagashi (traditional Japanese sweet).

The light-up runs from November 15 to December 8 and is open from 5.30pm to 8pm (last admission at 7.30pm). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the website.

